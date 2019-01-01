NEWS Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' has reached one billion views on YouTube Newsdesk Share with :







The iconic track - which was released in 1991 - was first uploaded onto the video-sharing platform in June 2009 and has now hit the one-billion views mark, thereby making it the second-most-viewed 90s music video on YouTube.



The only 90s song that is currently ahead of the Nirvana single in terms of views is Guns N' Roses' 'November Rain', which has attracted almost 1.3 billion views.



'Smells Like Teen Spirit' was also recently named as the sixth-most-watched rock video in the 2010s by the video-hosting platform Vevo.



Meanwhile, Michael Stipe recently claimed that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was experiencing "untouchable" levels of anguish before his death.



The 59-year-old star - who is the lead singer of R.E.M. - revealed he reached out to the music legend shortly before his death in April 1994, when he died from a self-inflicted shotgun wound.



Asked whether he'd been planning to make music with Kurt, Michael shared: "Well, yes and no. I put a project in front of him to try to pull him out of the hell he was in. I knew that he admired me and R.E.M. a lot and I came up with an idea for a project.



"I wrote him a letter, I sent him a plane ticket, I sent a car to his house to pick him up to bring him to the airport.

"We did everything we could to try to pull him out of the mental state that he was in, but that level of anguish was untouchable."