Travis Scott has seemingly referenced his split from Kylie Jenner on a new song

The 27-year-old rapper and Kylie, 22 - who are parents of 22-month-old daughter Stormi - split earlier this year, and Travis has now apparently addressed their separation on his record 'Gatti'.



Travis - who has retained a good relationship with Kylie, despite their high-profile split - raps: "Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate. I took a chance, it's a lot to take."



The lyrics seemingly refer to Travis and Kylie's contrasting lifestyles, with the rapper spending much of his time on the road touring, whilst Kylie is largely based in southern California, where her beauty business is housed.



Earlier this month, meanwhile, it was reported that Kylie will still invite Travis to "all of the family events" she attends.

The celebrity duo called time on their relationship in October, but the rapper will still be welcome at every gathering as they look to make things as "normal" as possible for their daughter.



An insider explained: "Stormi is their first priority ... They want to keep things 'normal.' Travis is invited to all of the family events and will be there.



"Him and Kylie are on really good terms and want to spend every occasion together as a family of three. Kylie would never shut Travis out of holidays with Stormi and she is glad that he is included."



Kylie and Travis recently reunited at a family gathering over the Thanksgiving holiday.



An insider said at the time: "They all stuck together at one table before Khloe [Kardashian] went over to join her friends for a game. Kylie and Travis then got up together and got drinks.



"They were strolling slowly, watching some of the table games, and were followed by Kylie's security."