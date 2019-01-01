NEWS Liam Gallagher has admitted he can 'be a bit of a k**b' Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old rocker has become known for his long running feud with his older brother and rival Noel Gallagher, which has seen Liam brand his sibling as a "potato", as well as blame him for the split of their band Oasis, and accuse him of preventing a reunion of the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers.



But now, Liam has confessed that whilst he views himself as "extraordinary", he also knows he can step out of line from time to time.



He said: "People know who I am. I am extraordinary but I can also be a bit of a knob - I know all of that."



The 'Shockwave' hitmaker recently apologised after he allegedly threatened Noel's wife Sara MacDonald in a message sent to Noel's 19-year-old daughter Anaïs.



And although he's vowed to stop mentioning Noel's family on social media, he won't stop teasing his brother.



He added: "He's got this impression he's special but if you asked him to play his new songs on acoustic guitar it sounds f***ing shocking, in the wrong sense of the word. He's not on top form, but I'll let him keep ­doing his thing."



Liam says it's a "shame" that Oasis split following a row between the two brothers in 2009, but says he still has "hope" they'll reunite one day.



The 'One of Us' singer explained: "It's a shame and really sad that the group split up but while we are still alive there's hope. Even if one of us is making stupid disco, at least one of us has stayed the same."



Whilst he waits for the band to get back together, Liam is enjoying a successful solo career, but says he isn't planning on changing career path any time soon.



Liam - who is engaged to his long-term girlfriend Debbie Gwyther - told the Daily Star newspaper: "I never want to be an actor even though I'm beautiful enough to be one. I like to be myself 24 hours a day, seven days a week, I don't need no script. I'm happy being me."



