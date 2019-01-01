Jessie J expresses 'delayed emotions' following Channing Tatum split

Jessie J alluded to her split with Channing Tatum in a post holiday Instagram Story expressing "delayed emotions".

The singer took to the photo sharing site on Thursday (26Dec19) to comment on the difficult feelings she has after the romance break-up.

"Delayed emotions are....well....Not so fun," she wrote.

Despite the 31 year old's post, she appeared to be in good spirits as she shared footage of herself laughing her way through a photoshoot.

"There are so many happy noises in this video," she captioned the playful footage.

The Magic Mike hunk and pop star Jessie dated for a year, and a source told People.com last week (ends20Dec19), "There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends."

The romance was Tatum's first following his marriage split from his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan in April, 2018.

The exes officially became divorced last month (Nov19), when a judge signed off on their separation, but Channing and Jenna are still working out settlement terms for their property, as well as a custody agreement for their only child, six-year-old daughter Everly.