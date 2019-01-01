Mel C wants Spice Girls to tour new places

Mel C wants the Spice Girls to go on a global tour taking in places they've never visited before.

The iconic girl group reunited for a trek around their native U.K. and Ireland earlier this year, but have so far not booked any more dates, despite Mel B telling fans they wanted to tour Australia.

In an interview with U.K. chat show host Graham Norton, Mel, full name Melanie Chisholm, shared that if it were down to her they would tour the world - and book some gigs in unusual cities that the band never visited during their 1990s heyday.

"I can't speak for everyone, but I would love to do more, and I'd love to get to territories we never got to with a big live show," she explained during the chat. "Everyone's got careers and kids and husbands so it's all up in the air at the moment. There are no plans."

A source close to the group said that the two Mels and Emma Bunton were keen to continue their tour, but fourth member Geri Horner is a hold out as she doesn't want to spend too long away from her kids Bluebell, 13, and Montague, two.

"They all had so much fun and know there is massive demand outside of the UK," the insider explained. "Geri loved the tour but it was very hard going on her and she really feels like three nights at Wembley Stadium is the perfect high to end on.

"She doesn't really want to be away from her kids for any long stretches and just feels like it might not be worthwhile."