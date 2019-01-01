George Michael's sister dies on third anniversary of his death

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou died on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of her brother's passing.

The hairdresser was found dead, aged 55, at her home in Hampstead, London, according to Metropolitan Police officials.

"Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s," they said in a statement to Britain's Metro newspaper, adding that the death was "not being treated as suspicious".

The family's lawyer John Reid confirmed Melanie's death in his own statement, pleading for privacy.

He said: "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. 'We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time."

Reports claim Melanie was found dead by her older sister Yioda and had been suffering from a short illness.

However, no cause of death has been announced, and police officials added, "A report will be compiled for the coroner into the circumstances."

The new tragedy comes exactly three years after the Faith hitmaker passed away of natural causes at his home in Goring-on-Thames, England at the age of 53.

Melanie was very close to George, and often travelled alongside him on tour when he was at the height of his fame in the 1980s and '90s.