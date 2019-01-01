NEWS Composer Jerry Herman dead at 88 Newsdesk Share with :







Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman has died at the age of 88.



The star died in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, his goddaughter Jane Dorian confirmed to The Associated Press early on Friday morning.



Herman created 10 Broadway shows and contributed to several more, and was best known for composing the music and lyrics for classic shows including Mame, Hello, Dolly! and La Cage aux Folles.



He won two Tony Awards for Best Musical - for Hello, Dolly! in 1964 and another for La Cage aux Folles in 1984. He also won two Grammys - Best Score From An Original Cast Show Album for the Mame cast album in 1966, and Song of the Year for Hello, Dolly! in 1964.



In 2009, Herman received the Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, and was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 2010.



Dorian said plans for a memorial service are still in the works, and added his legacy is in his songs, which "are always on our lips and in our hearts".



He is survived by his partner, Terry Marler, a real estate broker.