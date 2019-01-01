Mariah Carey celebrates Christmas with ex Nick Cannon and their twins

Mariah Carey invited her ex Nick Cannon to spend Christmas with herself and beau Bryan Tanaka in Aspen, Colorado this year.

The former couple shares eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, and they put on a united front as they celebrated the holidays together as a family - with the addition of Mariah's new man.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the All I Want For You hitmaker gushed over the big day as she sent fans a special message celebrating her festive tune topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time this year.

"Merry Christmas everybody we love you so much," she said. "Thank you for making this the most wonderful Christmas in the entire history of my life."

Earlier in the week, Mariah shared clips as she played with her kids and Bryan in the Colorado snow, and Nick also posted a shot with the twins on Instagram, writing: "Great way to spend Christmas Eve!!"

Mariah and Nick wed in 2008 after just one month of dating, and were together for six years before their 2014 split.