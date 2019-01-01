NEWS Songwriter Allee Willis dies Newsdesk Share with :







Songwriter Allee Willis, who helped pen the theme tune for hit U.S. TV show Friends, has died aged 72.



The U.S. musician, who co-wrote The Rembrandts' I'll Be There for You - which has become one of the most famous television theme songs of all time - passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest.



Her partner, Prudence Fenton, is said to be in "total shock" over the news.



Fenton also paid tribute to Willis on Instagram, writing: "Rest In Boogie Wonderland" - a reference to the hit the late star wrote for Earth, Wind & Fire. She also wrote the tune September for the group, as well as penning tracks for artists such as the Pet Shop Boys and The Pointer Sisters.



Willis sold an incredible 60 million records worldwide, and won two Grammy Awards - one for the soundtrack for movie Beverly Hills Cop and another for the musical The Color Purple.



However, despite her prolific back catalogue, Willis never learned to read or play music, telling The Times in a previous interview: "I hear melodies constantly. I always say: 'If you were to drop dead, I could write to the clunk of the body.'"



She's survived by her brother, Kent Willis, sister Marlin Frost, and niece Mandy Becker.