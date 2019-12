NEWS Selena Gomez spent Christmas signing thousands of copies of her new album Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer has revealed via Instagram that, rather than indulging herself over the festive period, she was busily at work, signing 4,000 copies of her upcoming album 'Rare'.



The brunette beauty wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your close loved ones!! 4,000 down 6,000 more to go RARE is coming out Jan 10th. (sic)"



A source close to Selena revealed that the chart-topping star is spending the holidays at Mammoth Lakes in California, where she's been shopping and meeting fans.



The insider told E! News: "She was so nice, smiling and hugging her little sister the whole time. Her mom was really nice too. Selena seemed like she was in a good mood.



"She also took a picture with a little girl who was a fan."



Meanwhile, Selena recently revealed she wants a partner who is "genuine".



The pop star - who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - shared some of the key traits she looks for in a romantic partner, saying she wants to date someone who doesn't try to hide their true intentions.



She said: "I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool."



Selena also wants a partner who can make her laugh.



She added: "I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool."