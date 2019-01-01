NEWS Drake thinks Pusha T has 'made a career' from their feud Newsdesk Share with :







The 33-year-old rapper has become embroiled in a feud with Pusha, after he revealed in a 2018 track that Drake fathered a son he had not yet gone public about, and the Canadian star has now argued it remains Pusha's main claim to fame.



Drake told Rap Radar: "He's just made an entire career off of it. Some people like his music, I personally don't 'cause I don't believe any of it. And I like to listen to guys I believe."



Drake also insisted he doesn't fret about his beef with Pusha.



He said: "I sleep well at night knowing I didn't get out-barred.



"It was just, you know, he told the world that the biggest artist at the time has a kid that he hasn't told you about. I knew, for me, it was over at that point. It wasn't even about battle rap."



Meanwhile, Drake also revealed why he delayed announcing the birth of his son.



The rapper - whose son Adonis is now two years old - explained: "To be honest with you, I did a DNA test for my son and it came back to us and it said the DNA test got ruined in transit and they couldn't be 100 percent sure that that was my son or not.



"So, I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that that was my son and it wasn't."