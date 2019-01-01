NEWS Meek Mill has teased new music Newsdesk Share with :







The 32-year-old rapper has revealed his plans to drop new tracks in the new year.



Taking to social media, he wrote: "Top of the year let's just have a drop off! I gotta drop some of this flame!!! (sic)"

Meek's new music comes after his 12-year legal battle was ended earlier this year.



Following the end of the court case, where Meek had his 2008 drug conviction overturned, he wrote in a lengthy statement on Twitter: "I'm extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas. I have always told the truth - that as a teenager, who saw many around me die from senseless gun violence, I carried a gun for protection. I take responsibility for that and - in conjunction with my work on the @REFORM Alliance - I'll continue to use my platform to make communities safer and reform our criminal justice system. I want to express my gratitude to all of my supporters, especially JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, Michael Rubin, my legal team and everyone else who stood by me throughout the years. It's important that we now channel our energy into helping the millions that are unjustly trapped in our criminal justice system. #Justice4Millions #Reform (sic)"



Meek has also been working on criminal justice reform and was honoured by his hometown of Philadelphia for his work helping others.



He said: "I think we deserve better. I'm trying to fight for young kids that I've spent time with and sat in prison with. I've been to prison a few times for probation violations, but the one time my city of Philadelphia showed me support is the one time I came out of prison."