Justin Bieber announces official 2020 pop comeback

Justin Bieber has served up a Christmas treat for fans by announcing plans to release a new album and tour in 2020.



Bieber teased his big reveal on Monday (23Dec19) and then released a video, filmed in an abandoned gas station near Los Angeles, on Christmas Eve, explaining all about his plans for the New Year.



The Baby star is also revving up a docu-series.



"As humans, we are imperfect," Bieber says in the video. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me."



Describing his new album - his first since Purpose in 2015, he adds, "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life. It's music that I love the most out of anything I've done."



Playing in the background of the video is his single Yummy, which drops on 3 January (20). It will feature on the singer's fifth album, which has yet to get a title or release date.



Bieber's North American arena/stadium tour will begin on 14 May at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington and end on 26 September at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.