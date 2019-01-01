Jessie J insists her body is all natural

Jessie J has insisted she hasn't had any surgical help with her figure.

The Price Tag hitmaker shared a clip on her Instagram page, in which the star displayed her perky behind in a sheer skirt during a photoshoot, as she appeared to hit back at claims she may have had some surgical help to achieve her enviable figure.

"The only thing on my whole body that is fake are the two teeth next to my big teeth," she wrote in the caption. "They used to look like baby sweet corns. Now they light up when I go bowling. Everything else is natural. The cellulite too."

The defiant post comes shortly after the British pop star split with beau Channing Tatum, with whom she had been linked since October, 2018, and the Domino singer took the opportunity to tell fans she had "changed" over the past few years, with little interest in pleasing others.

Alongside a snap from her 2011 tour, she penned: "This week in 2011 I was finishing my first ever UK tour.

"I remember the Scala gig like it was yesterday. It’s where I recorded ‘Big White Room’ for the Who you are album. AND... I was doing 3 shows back to back... Don’t do that now. That’s because I’ve changed. I’m a diva. A total b**ch. A nightmare."