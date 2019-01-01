Ed Sheeran 'taking a breather' from work and social media

Ed Sheeran is taking a break from music as he wants to "go out and see some more of the world".

The Shape of You hitmaker has enjoyed a successful year, having wrapped his mammoth two-year Divide Tour - the highest-grossing ever.

And after it was revealed the singer took home a staggering $95 million (£73.4 million) this year, he took to Instagram to announce his hiatus.

In a post captioned, "BRB," the 28-year-old wrote: "Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

"The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world. I've been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read. I'll be off all social media until it's time to come back."

Ed added: "To all my family and friends, see ya when I see ya - and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about.

"Lots of love x."

In addition to his career achievements, the star also recently wed his long-term partner, Cherry Seaborn, with the pair appearing together in the video for his track Put It All on Me.