Liam Payne has congratulated Harry Styles on his amazing chart success

The One Direction star has heaped praise on his former bandmate after the 25-year-old singer's second solo album 'Fine Line' topped the US Billboard 200 charts.



Sharing an image of the LP on Instagram, Liam wrote: "Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No. 1 with your first two albums!



"What an achievement, you must be over the moon."



According to Billboard, the record - which was released on December 13 - enjoyed the biggest week for a pop album by a male singer since 2015, while the collection is already one of the year's best selling LPs.



Harry and Liam, 26, recently reunited for the first time in three years at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball earlier this month, and the latter revealed they chatted about "happiness and all sorts stuff".



He said: "We spoke about a number of things. We hadn't seen each other for three years. Literally, I haven't seen him once and we hadn't spoken or anything.



"So it was good to see him. He was pretty much the same boy that I left him. We spoke about the kids and happiness and all sorts stuff."



And Liam also admitted Harry's recent joke about Zayn Malik - where he pretended to forget their ex-bandmate's name on 'Saturday Night Live' - was "funny".



He quipped: "I love those guys. Niall [Horan], Liam, Louis [Tomlinson] and ... Uh.. Ringo! Yeah, that's it."



Liam later said: "I think it's just a funny joke at the end of the day. Obviously Zayn's circumstances for leaving were his own, it was a different situation for all of us and I suppose we all deal with it in a different way. I thought it was quite funny."