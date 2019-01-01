NEWS Miley Cyrus has urged people to 'keep moving' over the festive season Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker thinks it is "super important" for people to "truly enjoy themselves" over the holiday period but believes an essential part of continuing to feel good is to find the time for exercise, no matter how short or gentle, every day.



She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Been seeing a lot of posts about self love and care over Christmas. I think it is super important for everyone to truly enjoy themselves this holiday season.



"Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsoooooooo KEEP MOVING!



"Even if it's for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing!



"I've been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it's just a walk with my mama or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self love / care!(sic)"



The 27-year-old star has been taking her own advice as she also showed herself in Calvin Klein workout wear and explained how much better she felt after a "light round" of pilates.



She wrote: "Today I did a light round of pilates just to release some healthy endorphins and I felt super positive and lifted right after my practice."



The post comes not long after Miley sparked rumours she had split from Cody Simpson when she shared a song she had penned a few years ago titled 'My Sad Christmas Song'.



Sharing the track on Twitter, she captioned it: "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ... In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)"