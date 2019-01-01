NEWS Liam Gallagher thinks Noel Gallagher's solo music sounds like Dolly Parton Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old singer wishes his brother and former Oasis bandmate had made his work sound like the collaborations he undertook with Chemical Brothers while still a part of the band rather than the "stupid" records he's been putting out.



He said: "I tell you what, that one he did with the Chemical Brothers is a tune.



"That's what he should be doing. Not that f***ing stupid stuff he's doing at the moment.



"He sounds like Dolly Parton's just dropped a pill for the first time. Woo-hoo-hoo."



Despite their frequent jibes at one another, Liam insisted he doesn't wish any "harm" towards his brother and the music world would be very boring without their feud.



He said: "I know it's me being ****-ish but f**k it, it's only fun isn't it? I don't wish him any harm.



"The best thing about the music business at the moment is me and our kid are still here. We've come full circle.



"Whereas we used to s**g every f***er off, now we're just going, 'There's no one else to slag off - how about me and you?



"Take me and our kid out of it and it's boring as f**k. Everyone's far too nice."



The 'Once' singer is still keen to see Oasis get back together but thinks Noel has made so many negative comments about the prospect, he can't backtrack now.



He said: "Oasis is in my blood, that's what I am, that's what I do.



"Listen - I'm quite happy doing what I'm doing, I'm buzzing off it.



"But if it happens and he comes to his senses, I'm ready to go. We'll see.



"I think he's snookering himself now anyway. The geezer's puddled. Even if he did wanna do it, he can't do it.



"If he makes a record that sounds remotely like Oasis he's gonna get stick for it - people are gonna go, 'Why don't you get your brother back?



"So he's got to veer off and do something nothing like it.



"But I'm ready to go, any time he comes to his senses, we'll have it."



And Liam admitted even their mother Peggy has tried to intervene and resolve their feud.



Asked if Peggy has urged them to put their differences behind them, he told MOJO magazine: "Many times. But as far as I'm concerned, there's been plenty of olive branches put out and he doesn't want to know which is the reason we go back to digging each other out.



"But she has told me and she's told him.



"Obviously it upsets her that we're not talking. It makes me sad when my two sons are at each other's throats. So I do get it, but what can you do?"