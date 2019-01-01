NEWS Lil Wayne's private plane searched by federal agents in Miami Newsdesk Share with :







Federal agents reportedly found guns and drugs when they searched rapper Lil Wayne's private jet at a Miami airport in Florida on Monday evening.



According to editors at The Miami Herald, agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives obtained a federal search warrant to board the plane at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, after receiving a tip that marijuana and firearms may have been transported on the vehicle.



When they searched the plane, agents found cocaine, opioids and guns, law-enforcement sources told the publication.



However, it's unclear whether the Lollipop hitmaker or any member of his 14-person entourage was arrested after the search.



Wayne, real name Dwayne M Carter, Jr., has had a number of run-ins with the law during his rap career, and served a year in jail after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in Manhattan, New York in 2009, after cops found a .40-caliber pistol on the star's tour bus two years earlier.