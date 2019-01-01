NEWS Fleur East knew 'very early' on that she wanted to marry her husband Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Size' hitmaker had been with her partner Marcel Badiane-Robin for nine years before he eventually popped the question in Tokyo, Japan, with a stunning yellow diamond ring, but she has admitted, although they discussed tying the knot throughout their relationship, she never suspected the proposal earlier this year.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Fleur said: "I didn't really suspect the proposal. We had spoken about getting married throughout our entire relationship so he completely caught me off guard so it was amazing.



"It was very early into our relationship that I realised I wanted to marry him. I think it was a week after we met that we were fully in a relationship and then I went to Paris and met his mum and he met my family. He waited 10 years to pop the question, made me wait a long time, but it was worth the wait though."



And, although they are officially husband and wife, the 32-year-old singer doesn't feel any different and feels "lucky" that Marcel is so supportive of her career.



She explained: "Not much has changed because I've been with my partner now for next year will be 10 years and we've only been married for six months so it doesn't really feel like much has changed. He's so supportive. I'm very lucky because he's got my back with what I do so we don't really struggle too much with that."



The 'Sax' hitmaker is planning on going on tour next year and is pleased that Marcel will be joining her on the road to help settle her nerves.



She said: "I've got more music coming out in the New Year and then I'm going to go on tour in April. I'm getting all those dates together now and we're going to release them in the next couple of weeks.



"I've never toured on my own before so it's going to be great. It's really nerve-wracking touring, especially when it's your own tour because all eyes are on you. You can't really blame anyone else for how the show goes. It's fun at the same time but honestly I love to perform, it's my first love so I can't wait to do it."