Mariah Carey sued by former nanny

Mariah Carey has been hit with a lawsuit from a former nanny.

As the superstar celebrates topping the U.S. music charts with her hit festive song All I Want for Christmas Is You, she has been named in new legal documents filed by a woman named Maria Burgues, who claims she worked for Carey between late 2017 and early 2018.

In the papers, obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff claimed that she flew all over the world as Carey's nanny to her eight-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan but wasn't paid fairly.

She also alleged the star and her aides wouldn't let her take the required breaks for rests and meals, even though she was working around the clock.

Burgues also claimed one of Carey's bodyguards treated her poorly, and when she complained about him, she was fired.

The plaintiff is demanding the wages she is allegedly owed and damages.

A representative for Carey told TMZ, "This is a legally and factually baseless claim that will be defended with vigour."