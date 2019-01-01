Cody Simpson shoots down Miley Cyrus cheating story

Cody Simpson has shot down rumours suggesting he cheated on girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

The 22-year-old was allegedly spotted kissing another woman at a club in New York City over the weekend, leading bloggers and gossips to assume he and the superstar had broken off their romance - or were about to after she discovered he was cheating.

But on Monday, Cody's agent released a statement, denying the allegations.

"There is absolutely no truth to this story," they commented. "Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period."

In addition, Cody took to Twitter to post two messages in which he hit out at those behind gossip websites. Yet, he did not specifically refer to the speculation about his relationship.

"We are all gossiping our way into ignorance, attempting to relieve ourselves of the concern that we are really swirling into oblivion on a burning planet. If only we gave more thought to how we may possibly save our earth and less to the trivialities of celebrity culture," he wrote. "Gossip outlets are the plague of journalism. If more people concerned themselves with literature and not the poison of the mind that is most news columns we'd maybe be in a better place as a society."

Meanwhile, Cody's sister Alli Simpson has also confirmed that her brother and Miley, 27, are still together.

Cody was also spotted hanging out with Playboy's December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray recently, but Alli explained that the model is actually dating her brother's friend Ryan McCarthy.