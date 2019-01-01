Stars line up to give Mariah Carey's festive classic a 25th anniversary video makeover

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You video has been given a 25th anniversary makeover starring a host of famous friends.

Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Hudson, Ryan Reynolds, Ariana Grande, Chance The Rapper, Jamie Foxx, Olivia Newton-John, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg and Tyler Perry are among the 50-plus A-listers and U.S. TV stars who agreed to be filmed singing along to Mariah's beloved tune for the new promo, which also features a cameo from the singer's twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

The new music video, which drops as Mariah celebrates a second week at the top of the U.S. charts with the song she recorded back in 1994, appears to be a big surprise for the singer, who has tweeted: "WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten. I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!"

Meanwhile, Mariah has given model Nyle DiMarco's All I Want For Christmas Is You American Sign Language challenge a huge boost by applauding his efforts to raise awareness using her song.

The singer took to Twitter on Sunday (22Dec19) to share a video DiMarco, who is deaf, posted on social media, which features himself and restaurateur Bruce Bozzi performing the tune using ASL. In the post, DiMarco encouraged others to act out the track using sign language.

"This is amazing!!!!!" Carey wrote.