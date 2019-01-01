Jennifer Lopez teases lavish Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will spare no expense to make their 2020 Super Bowl half-time show their biggest production yet.

Both singers will perform at the sporting event in February and J.Lo insists they plan to blow fans' minds with their lavish staging.

"It's like winning the Oscar," Lopez gushed during an appearance on CBS This Morning. "It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience.

"You get to have this big production... You don't get to do that on tour. You know, everything's budget conscious. And you can do this. It's a different experience. And I think it's just like a fantasy for all musical artists to be able to play the Super Bowl and have that 12 minutes of an amazing show... There's just something exhilarating about it."

Dropping hints about what she and Shakira plan to do onstage, Jennifer shared, "We're both Latin artists, we bring that flavour. It's exciting and a new thing that hasn't been on any other Super Bowl."

Meanwhile, Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez has given fans a sneak peak of her half-time show dance moves in a new video he posted online on Saturday.

In it, the singer's young female backup dancers also yell and wave at the camera.

Lopez opened up about a few more surprises fans can expect to see at the half-time show earlier this month (Dec19) during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“You end up having 12 to 14 minutes and we are probably going to split that between us and have special guests, hopefully," she said.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on 2 February (20) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.