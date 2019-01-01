Brian May to take a break from surgery recuperation to support humane hunt

Queen star Brian May will be making one of his first appearances since undergoing calf surgery to support a humane bloodhound hunt in the U.K. on the day after Christmas.

The guitarist and animal rights campaigner has accepted an invitation to join the Three Counties Bloodhounds event in Swansea, Wales on Thursday (26Dec19).

During the event, horseback riders will seek out a human runner instead of a fox.

May, who also attended last year’s "clean boot" hunt, said, "We’re there to learn and to give these good people some support. It takes a deal of courage to be a 'clean boot' hunter - they are in a difficult position.

"They are often abused by sections of the public who don’t understand that this is a purely humane activity, and of course they are routinely abused by the fox hunting set, including the Master of Foxhounds Association, who see them as a threat.

"For us, it’s an opportunity to highlight the fact that it is possible to enjoy the exhilaration of riding in pursuit, but without any cruelty to man or beast. Most of the hunt members who will enjoy this activity are compassionate riders; they would not be present if there was any chance of killing a wild animal by accident. And of course, it's legal - there is no dishonesty, a fact which is helping to attract more and more country folk to this sport."

May, who leads animal welfare organisation the Save Me Trust, is a fervent campaigner against attempts to repeal the Hunting Act of 2004. Fox hunting is currently illegal everywhere in the U.K., apart from Northern Ireland.