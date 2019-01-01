Cardi B buys truck load of toys for needy kids

Cardi B gave needy kids in Florida an early Christmas over the weekend (20-22Dec19) by filling a rental truck with toys and gifts.

The Money hitmaker visited a Target store in Miami on Friday (20Dec19) and bought over $5,000 (£4,000) worth of goodies, including games, dolls, and play things, according to TMZ.

Cardi B also hired a U-Haul rental truck and called on some aides to help load the toys and ship them off to kids.

The hitmaker has been very generous of late - earlier this month (Dec19), she played Santa to an orphanage in Lagos, Nigeria on 7 December when she dropped off supplies and hung out with the kids looking for homes.

Prior to her performance at the Livespot X Festival, the Bodak Yellow star spread a little cheer, handing out gifts, water and food, and chatting to orphanage staff.

"Gotta thank the ladies and the gentlemen that nurtured these kids that need just a little bit of more love and protection and gear them up for a better place, destiny and future," Cardi captioned a photo on Instagram. "People like YALL MATTER (sic)!"

Music executive Brooklyn Johnny, who accompanied Cardi to the orphanage, also posted a shot of himself and Cardi standing by the mountain of supplies, adding: "We spent our only free time in Nigeria shopping for children in need. We literally bought as much as the vehicles we had in our convoy could carry... Today was a good day."

A week later Cardi gifted her husband Offset a very expensive birthday gift - a refrigerator stocked with $500,000 (£386,000) in cash.