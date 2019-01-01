Former Westlife star Brian McFadden engaged

Singer Brian McFadden is engaged to his girlfriend Danielle Parkinson.

The ex-Westlife member took to Twitter to confirm the news on Monday, writing: "FYI I got engaged to the beautiful @DaniParky. And yes, I'm very very happy xxxx."

Brian, 39, and Danielle, who is a sports teacher and blogger, have been dating since 2016.

The Flying Without Wings hitmaker has been married twice before - first to Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona from 2002 until 2006, with whom he shares daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 16, and then to model Vogue Williams from 2011 to 2017.

He also enjoyed a long-term relationship with Australian singer/actress Delta Goodrem.

Kerry recently told OK! Magazine that Danielle is an "absolute diamond", admitting: "Molly and Lilly weren't as close to Delta or Vogue but they are desperate for Brian to marry Danielle."