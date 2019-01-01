Ellie Goulding serves beverages at London homeless centre

Ellie Goulding helped those in need as she volunteered at the Crisis homeless centre in north London on Monday.

The Love Me like You Do hitmaker served cups of tea and chatted to visitors during her visit to the charity, which offers homeless people food, safety and healthcare, as well as valuable advice on education, health, housing, and employment.

In snaps taken from the visit, Ellie frothed milk and made hot beverages at a barista station, before chatting to visitors at the centre during her time at the shelter.

Sharing a video of the 32-year-old getting stuck in with her work on the official Crisis Twitter page, the nonprofit tweeted: "It was wonderful to have @elliegoulding at our North London residential centre yesterday - serving tea, chatting to guests and generally mucking in."

They added: "An early Christmas present for our guests and volunteers!"

In a clip shared on the channels, a fellow volunteer added that the star "fitted in quite well" during her stint with the organisation.

"She was really, really nice and friendly. She offered to help make tea and coffee for everybody else," they explained. "She just wanted to help out generally and get involved."