Ariana Grande drops live album

Ariana Grande thrilled fans on Sunday night when she dropped a surprise live album from her Sweetener World Tour.



The 7 Rings hitmaker first teased k bye for now (swt live) earlier this month, when she tweeted: "Been sitting in my car parked in the rain approving mixes for the live project all am. So many special lil moments in there..."

She added: "I love hearing your tiny voices in the background. My mic picked up so many funny little things. i can't wait for u to hear (sic)."



And just a few weeks later, the star lived up to her word, after a couple of hours of teasing a "big surprise" on Twitter.



"a little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier," the 26-year-old hinted before the big release. "love u"



The 32-track LP also features cameo appearances from Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and Childish Gambino.



Meanwhile, Ariana's manager Scooter Braun recently reported she was "living in the studio" as she works on the follow-up to her hit album, Thank U, Next.