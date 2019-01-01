Stormzy slams media reaction to racism comments

British rapper Stormzy has hit out at media outlets for "spinning" comments he made about racism in his homeland.

The grime superstar spoke out about racism in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica last week and agreed "definitely, 100 per cent" when asked if the U.K. was still a racist country.

The quote made headlines, with some, including news network ITV, mistakenly suggesting the remarks meant he thought the U.K. was "100 per cent" racist, even though he simply used "100 per cent" as an affirmative.

After the coverage went viral on Sunday, Stormzy hit out at the media on Twitter by writing: "All you publications and media outlets that are intentionally spinning my words for some click bait can suck my d**k and please don't try beg it in the future."

He singled out ITV in particular, tweeting that editors at the news network could "suck my d**k".

ITV bosses subsequently apologised to Stormzy for their coverage of the story, admitting that the headline to the article posted on their website did not "reflect" the Vossi Bop hitmaker's comments.

In his original interview, the 26-year-old told the newspaper: "Definitely, 100%. It's like: 'Oh no, we're not racist'. But there's a lot of racism in the country.

"The difficult thing with the UK is, as you said, in Italy it's a clear problem, whereas trying to explain that Britain is a racist country is the most difficult thing ever".