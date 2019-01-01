NEWS Music News: Top 28 Albums of 2019 Newsdesk Share with :







That most special of days is almost upon us and finally we can put our differences aside and celebrate the joys of Christmas.



With the heated debate finally over here are the Music News Top 28 Albums of 2019:



1. Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

2. Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel

3. Sam Fender – Hypersonic Missiles

4. Hot Chip – A Bathfull of Ecstacy

5. FKA Twigs – Magdalene

6. Bruce Springsteen Western Stars

7. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen

8. Bandana – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

9. Quantic – Atlantic Oscillations

10. Nightmares on Wax – Back to Mine

11. Karen O & Danger Mouse - Lux Prima

12. Tyler the Creator - Igor

13. Jenny Lewis – On the Line

14. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell

15. Sleaford Mods - Eton Alive

16. The Specials - Encore

17. Little Simz - Grey Area

18. Aldous Harding - Designer

19. Fat White Family - Serfs Up!

20. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep - Where Do We Go?

21. Brittany Howard - Jaime

22. Hot Chip - A Bath Full Of Ecstasy

23. Mac DeMarco Here Comes The Cowboy

24. Loyle Carner - Not Waving, But Drowning

25. Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1

26. Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride

27. Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain

28. Bon Iver i,i



Merry Christmas to one and all!