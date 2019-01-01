That most special of days is almost upon us and finally we can put our differences aside and celebrate the joys of Christmas.
With the heated debate finally over here are the Music News Top 28 Albums of 2019:
1. Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
2. Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel
3. Sam Fender – Hypersonic Missiles
4. Hot Chip – A Bathfull of Ecstacy
5. FKA Twigs – Magdalene
6. Bruce Springsteen Western Stars
7. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen
8. Bandana – Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
9. Quantic – Atlantic Oscillations
10. Nightmares on Wax – Back to Mine
11. Karen O & Danger Mouse - Lux Prima
12. Tyler the Creator - Igor
13. Jenny Lewis – On the Line
14. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
15. Sleaford Mods - Eton Alive
16. The Specials - Encore
17. Little Simz - Grey Area
18. Aldous Harding - Designer
19. Fat White Family - Serfs Up!
20. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep - Where Do We Go?
21. Brittany Howard - Jaime
23. Mac DeMarco Here Comes The Cowboy
24. Loyle Carner - Not Waving, But Drowning
25. Foals - Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1
26. Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride
27. Slowthai - Nothing Great About Britain
28. Bon Iver i,i
Merry Christmas to one and all!