NEWS Miley Cyrus shares new Christmas song for the lonely Newsdesk Share with :







Miley Cyrus has urged those feeling alone this Christmas to remember they are "completely made of magic".



The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker - who recently split from husband Liam Hemsworth - shared a new track online, titled 'My Sad Christmas Song', which she wrote a couple of years ago and is asking those who might feel alone over this festive period to remember how amazing they are.



Sharing the track on Twitter, she captioned it: "A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone ...



"In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace ... and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins! (sic)"



Meanwhile, following her split from Liam, Miley has found love with Cody Simpson and it has been claimed their relationship is "very easy".



An insider shared: "Miley and Cody have their separate lives. Cody had to stay in LA but has visited Miley in Tennessee. They have a very easy relationship. They see each other when they can, and when they are apart, things are good too. This works for both of them ... They are very happy together. She has a new house in LA and when she's in town, she has been spending most nights there. She was out of town and they definitely missed each other. They reunited and you could see how happy they were to be back together again. It's clear they are very into each other. She has a busy schedule and a lot of work commitments that have kept them apart. But when they are together there's no doubt they are crazy about each other."