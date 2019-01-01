Britney Spears' father wins injunction against #FreeBritney blogger

Britney Spears' father Jamie has won an injunction against Absolute Britney blogger Anthony Elia.

According to court papers obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Elia has been ordered to stop talking negatively about Britney's conservatorship, republishing, distributing or disseminating posts.

He has also been forbidden from authorising or ask third parties to do so for him.

Jamie sued Elia on behalf of Britney's conservatorship back in June after receiving death threats from fans of the Toxic singer, claiming the blog and its social media accounts defamed him and the rest of the pop star's team.

Papers at the time suggested Elia was accused of falsely suggesting Britney's team was "using her social media in a way to negatively portray her and do her harm".

The conservatorship also asked the court for unspecified damages due to the alleged damage done to the conservatorship’s "business, occupation, reputation as conservator, and standing in the community".

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Jamie's team said: "We unequivocally deny the absurd allegations that we have promoted negative statements or deleted positive posts from Instagram and are considering appropriate action."

The case comes following a tumultuous year for the star, who has been locked in an ongoing court battle relating to Jamie's conservatorship, after she was admitted to a mental health treatment facility earlier in the year, with her mum Lynne insisting her ex is no longer fit to continue in that role.

However, the singer has been under the conservatorship of her father since 2008, and he successfully fought off the efforts to be dismissed - prompting the #FreeBritney movement from devotees on social media who remain unhappy with the situation.