Madonna making longterm plans with toyboy beau

Madonna is already planning a future with her new boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams who's 36-years her junior, his parents have claimed.

Laurie and Drue Williams opened up about their son's relationship with the 61-year-old Queen of Pop in an interview with Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, and insisted the Material Girl hitmaker is serious about her relationship with the 25-year-old dancer.

"Madonna went on and on about how much she cares about our son. She said he's intelligent and very talented," Drue said. "She told us she is so much in love with him and that we didn't have anything to worry about as she was going to take care of him."

The dancer's dad also insisted that, although Madonna is actually two years older than him, he isn't concerned about the age gap.

He added: "I think they have been dating for a year and got serious at the start of this latest tour, the Madame X tour."

Ahlamalik apparently introduced his girlfriend to his parents in September, and they revealed he had already met the Ray of Light star's six children on several occasions.

Last weekend, the couple was spotted relaxing on vacation in Miami, Florida, as the singer takes a break from her global Madame X world tour, which debuts in Europe next month.