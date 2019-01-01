U.S. Federal Government fronting $300,000 for Marc Anthony to salvage destroyed yacht

Marc Anthony has been handed $300,000 (£230,689) by the U.S. Federal Government to clear up the wreckage of his yacht.

The Andiamo vessel, reportedly worth a staggering $7 million (£5.3 million), caught fire at the Island Gardens Marina in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, with firefighters from the Miami Fire Department battling to get the blaze under control.

According to reports from local news, several crew members were on board when the fire began, but all made it off safely.

However, as the vessel remains submerged in the marina, divers have been tasked with addressing possible fuel leaks, with the U.S. Coast Guard claiming the government will be dipping into an Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to help pay those who will inspect the wreckage and clear fuel from the engines and tanks, reported TMZ.

Once clean-up is complete, a different company will tow the yacht to dry land, where investigators can determine exactly why it burst into flames in the first place.

Anthony, who shares two children – twins Emme and Max – with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, will be responsible for reimbursing the funds once the job is complete.

The Adicto singer frequently uses his yachts to party on with his friends, with the vessel that was destroyed sleeping 12 people in five cabins.