Taylor Swift had personal bodyguard on 'Cats' set for fear of stalkers

Taylor Swift had her own personal bodyguard on the 'Cats' set because of fears about stalkers. Buy tickets below.



The 30-year-old singer - who has been targeted by stalkers in the past - hired Terry Rigarlsford, who has previously provided security services for Matt Damon, to protect her while she was shooting her role as Bombalurina in Tom Hooper's adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical.



A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: "Taylor has been persistently targeted by stalkers. After finding herself in a number of scary situations she no longer wants to take chances. She was so excited to film 'Cats', but it was a high-profile project and the thought of the world knowing that she was on set for months on end concerned her.



"A bodyguard put her mind at ease, allowing her to have the best experience possible and focus on her performance."



Earlier this year, Taylor was asked about splitting her time between residences in Nashville, New York, Rhode Island and London and admitted that she tries not to let people know where she is because stalkers have shown up to her houses armed with weapons.



Taylor said: "Since my addresses are on the internet, I try not to say where I am, because people show up, dudes that think we have an imaginary marriage. I've had stalkers show up to my houses, armed."



Taylor previously revealed that she carries stab bandages with her at all times, because of her fear of stalkers.



She explained: "My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds.



"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."



In April 2019, Roger Alvarado reached a plea deal in which he accepted a charge of criminal contempt and agreed to abide by an order of protection in exchange for two to four years in prison, after trying to break in to Taylor's house.



In 2017, Mohammed Jaffar was arrested for stalking and burglary after having allegedly followed the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker for months.



Another of the singer's alleged stalkers, Frank Andrew Hoover, was sentenced to 10 years probation in 2018 after he was accused of threatening to kill the singer.



