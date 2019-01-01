NEWS Emma Bunton reflects on Spice Girls 'best shows' ever Newsdesk Share with :







Emma Bunton thinks the Spice Girls tour this summer featured the 'best shows' they've ever done.



The 43-year-old star reunited with Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C for a string of comeback concerts earlier this year and she loved every minute of being on stage with them because she thinks they were even better than in their pop hey day in the 1990s.



She said: [The tour] was incredible - it was everything I had hoped for and more.



"Being a bit older and having our children there made it extra special.



"I felt like they were the best shows we'd ever done - it felt magical.



"It was a bit like a huge hen party every night. I loved it."



And Emma hopes they can perform more concerts in the near future.



She told Closer magazine "It was amazing and I'd love to do it all again."



The blonde beauty is grateful her friendship with the band, including former member Victoria Beckham, is stronger than ever.



She said: "I don't know if we can get any closer because we are so close.



"We look after each other. I love working with them."



The 'Stop' singer recently admitted while it can be "difficult" for the band to organise plans around their families and other commitments, she thinks more tours or one-off performances are possible when the time is right.



She recently said: "We talk about it all the time. We are very close.



"We've all got all of our family, our kids, and we love doing stuff together, but it is difficult getting us all to get

together to approve things and to make sure we all want to do the same thing.



"But we will always be that unit and we sometimes go, right, let's tour, and sometimes do a gig, let's do an animation film ... so they are the kind of things going on at the moment."