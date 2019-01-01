NEWS Ellie Goulding’s River could become her third UK Number 1 single this week Newsdesk Share with :







The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Ellie Goulding’s cover of Joni Mitchell’s River is on course to climb to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, currently up ten places to 1 from last Friday.



Ellie’s version of the track – released in late November - takes the 1971 Christmas folk song into the UK chart for the first time. If it holds on to the top by Friday (Dec. 27), it will earn Ellie her third UK chart-topper, following Burn (2013) and Love Me Like You Do (2015).



Elsewhere, Christmas classics continue to scale the chart: Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You lifts from 8 to 3; Pogues’ Fairytale Of New York jumps from 14 to 6; and Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone is up seven spots to 9.



Further down Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas (11); John Legend’s Happy Christmas (War Is Over) (13); Elton John’s Step Into Christmas (14); Slade’s Merry Xmas Everyone (16); Leona Lewis’s One More Sleep (19); and Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me (20) are all on the climb this week.