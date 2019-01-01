NEWS Halsey was gifted a sparkly microphone by BTS Newsdesk Share with :







Speaking in the fifth episode of Halsey's 'Road to Manic' videos on her official YouTube page, she shared: "So the first time we ever performed 'Boy with Luv' together, I was making a joke that they all had like sparkly microphones and I felt left out, and they gifted me my own sparkly mic. It was really thoughtful, really amazing, and I got to use it."

Meanwhile, BTS - made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - previously revealed they knew Halsey would be the "best voice" for their latest single.



The group's leader RM said: "We met two years ago at the BBMAs backstage. She told us that she became a fan after she watched music videos. We knew Halsey from 'Closer' [with The Chainsmokers], biggest song of that year. So we met backstage and she came to Korea last year, and we met again. We talked about, like, 'We should collaborate. We should work on something.' We got this track for this album and thought that Halsey would be the best voice for this track. It happened. Boom. Here we are."



And it seems the collaboration was indeed perfect, as they managed to smash two world records within hours of the song being released.



The music video gained the most views on YouTube of any music video in a 24 hour period with 74.6 million, and in less than 48 hours, it had become the fastest to reach 100 million views.



