Robbie Williams finds his career longevity 'bewildering'

Robbie Williams is constantly astounded by his longevity in the music industry.

The former Take That singer left the group after six years in 1995 and embarked on an acclaimed solo career - recently scoring his 13th U.K. number one album with his festive offering, The Christmas Present.

Speaking to British chat show host Graham Norton, however, the Feel hitmaker confessed he never takes his achievements for granted.

"I don't know how it happened; it's bewildering," Robbie said. "Your lifespan as a popstar is supposed to fizzle out when you're about 32 and to be 45 and still doing it and still being relevant, it feels more special than it has ever felt in the whole of my career."

He went on to reflect on the inspiration behind his new holiday album, and noted that he hasn't always been a massive Christmas fan.

"I was more of a New Year's Eve fan!" he revealed. "When I was a kid, I loved Christmas, then when I was a teenager it was sort of euphoric and amazing and then I did too much of that and had to stop doing that."

But having children with his wife Ayda Field soon got him back into the festive spirit, as he gushed: "Now we've got three kids and I absolutely love it again. It's my favourite time of year."