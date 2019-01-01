NEWS Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson have split up Newsdesk Share with :







Just over one month after the 27-year-old singer took to Instagram to make her relationship with model Austin official, Demi has revealed that their short-lived romance is over.



Demi confirmed the split to a fan on social media and both she and Austin have deleted all pictures of each other from their accounts.



Demi said: "Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos.



"Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."



Demi and Austin have both been mourning the death of their close friend Thomas Trussell III, who died of an overdose in October.



Following his death, Austin wrote on Instagram: "RIP bro I love you so much. I'm so grateful for the times that we had while you were here. You are such a special soul. You had the biggest heart and made everyone feel like a million dollars. I know you're looking down on us now."



And Demi got a T tattooed on her arm in tribute to her late pal.



She revealed the special inking on Instagram and wrote: "A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever @sirtruss thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it's beautiful and I'm so grateful for this If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please do not hesitate to ask for help. Please call 877.921.9653 (sic)."



She also wrote: "Btw, for those who don't know, this man fought his demons every damn day. He tried. He really did. He had a heart of gold and said if he died he wanted his struggles to be known so they could help others. He was too good for this planet. If you're struggling, please ask for help. That's what he would've wanted."