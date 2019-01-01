NEWS FKA twigs rallies against 'screen gazing' Newsdesk Share with :







FKA Twigs hopes people will start giving themselves “personally applied screen times” to reduce “screen gazing” in the next 10 years.



The 31-year-old singer wants to see people becoming “more aware” of the dangers of spending too long staring at phone screens, and hopes that in the next decade, people will be “stricter” about the limits they put on themselves.



She said: “I think that generationally we are all becoming more aware of the impact of constant screen gazing. Sleep deprivation, poor eyesight, anxiety, and the alteration of IRL relationships to name a few. So that being said, I think that we will still be looking at screens but perhaps stricter personally applied screen times and help for those who feel that their addiction is impacting their life and social skills. I definitely feel the pull towards real-life experiences, nature and a more pure human experience. I don’t think I am the only one.”



The ‘Cellophane’ hitmaker also commented on the future of the planet in general, and said that if people “keep destroying” the Earth, it won’t look “great” in 10 years time.



She added: “I don’t really know what 2029 will look like. If we keep destroying our precious planet it’s not going to be great though.”



And it isn’t just screen gazing that Twigs lamented either, as she also doesn’t like the way social media has made artists less “mysterious”.



Speaking to Crack magazine, she said: “The mystery of an artist is harder to preserve now due to social media. I strongly believe that me sharing what I make with like-minded individuals resonates louder than sharing what I had for breakfast this morning. I have always liked to keep the interaction more focused and naive in that way.



“However, it’s nice to be able to directly interact at any moment with anyone in the world. For me, it’s about a balance I guess. I do miss a good old-fashioned postal fan club though."