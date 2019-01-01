Liam Payne: 'One Direction all dealt with Zayn Malik quitting in different ways'

Liam Payne and his former One Direction bandmates all dealt with Zayn Malik's departure from the group in "different ways".

While One Direction called it quits in 2016, Zayn departed a year earlier, and Liam reflected on the turbulent time during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday.

When asked about Harry Styles jokingly forgetting the Pillowtalk hitmaker was part of the group during his recent Saturday Night Live monologue, Liam suggested his pal was using humour to address the situation.

"I think it's just a funny joke at the end of the day," he said of the Adore You star referring to Zayn as "Ringo". "Obviously Zayn's circumstances for leaving were his own and it's a different situation for all of us and I suppose we deal with it in a different way.

He added: "I thought it was quite funny."

Liam recently told Britain's The Jonathan Ross Show he can't see the star ever returning to the fold for a future reunion.

"When he left, it wasn't on great terms so I don't feel like it's a thing," the Stack It Up star said. "If he didn't want to be here, he shouldn't be here. Which is fine."

After confessing the two haven't been in contact, he added: "We did a whole stadium tour without him so I feel like it's fine."