Nick Cannon continues Eminem feud with third diss track

Nick Cannon isn't letting his drama with Eminem go after dropping a third diss track aimed at the rapper.

The pair's ongoing feud kicked up a gear when Eminem took aim at Nick's ex Mariah Carey in his verse on Fat Joe and Dre's new track Lord Above, calling the radio host "whipped" and "neutered" among other insults.

Nick then released his response in the form of tunes The Invitation, and Pray for Him, which features Hitman Holla, Conceited and other members of The Black Squad.

And on Thursday, the 39-year-old released The Invitation Canceled - which features samples of some of the Slim Shady star's past tracks, including lyrics aimed at Nick and Mariah.

"Welp! The Invitation has expired..." Nick tweeted as he shared a black and white visual for the track, adding, "Trilogies are my favourite!"

Eminem has yet to respond to the new track.

Mariah began feuding with the star after he claimed he once had a relationship with her - which she has always denied.

In 2009, she released the hit Obsessed, about a man who claims to be dating her, and he fired back with the track The Warning later that year, but their disagreement was never resolved.