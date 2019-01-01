Rod Stewart sees off Stormzy and Harry Styles to claim Christmas Number 1 album

Congratulations to Rod Stewart, who fights off strong competition from big new releases by Stormzy and Harry Styles to jingle all the way to the top, claiming 2019’s Official Christmas Number 1 album with You’re In My Heart.The album, which features Rod’s classic vocal tracks enhanced by new arrangements from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, scores a second week at the top with over 71,000 chart sales including 68,000 physical sales – more physical copies than last year’s Christmas Number 1 album, The Greatest Showman.You’re In My Heart is Rod’s tenth Number 1 album. He’s only the fifth British act in UK chart history with 10 or more Number 1 albums, overtaking the likes of Queen (9), Oasis (8) and Coldplay (8). The Beatles, Robbie Williams, The Rolling Stones and David Bowie are now the only acts with more Number 1 albums.Rod finishes ahead of two big new releases: much-anticipated second albums from Stormzy and Harry Styles. The rapper and the former One Directioner have been switching places throughout the week, but as the final sleigh bell rings, it's Stormzy who surges ahead to land at Number 2 – Heavy Is The Head is also this week's most streamed album.Harry Styles settles for third position, then, but he can console himself with the news that Fine Line has sold more on vinyl than any other album this week, just shy of 9,500 copies.Elsewhere in the Top 40, it looks like lots of children in the car listening to the Kidz Bop Kids, as Kidz Bop 2020 leaps ten places to 19, while Aled Jones and Russell Watson rebound six slots to 20 with Back In Harmony.Two albums return to the Top 40 and may well be finding their way into your Christmas stocking: Andrea Bocelli's Si Forever rockets 29 places to 28; and following her performance on the Strictly Come Dancing final, Taylor Swift's Lover jumps 12 slots to 32.