LadBaby scores second Xmas No.1 with fastest-selling download of the year I Love Sausage Rolls

LadBaby is officially on a (sausage) roll as he is crowned the UK’s Official Christmas Number 1 for a second year in a row and sets a new chart record, the Official Charts Company can confirm.YouTuber and dad blogger Mark Hoyle, along with his wife Roxanne and their two sons, proves that lightning CAN strike twice, taking the coveted festive top spot today with I Love Sausage Rolls - a playful twist on Joan Jett’s I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll. Money raised from the single goes to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust, who support a network of food banks across the UK and provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty.According to Official Charts Company data, I Love Sausage Rolls smashes last year’s total too, scoring a huge 93,000 chart sales this week (18,000 more than last year’s winning track We Built This City) – and with 85,000 of that total coming via digital purchases, LadBaby not only claims the festive chart crown, but also the fastest-selling download of the year, in fact the fastest-selling download since June 2017’s Artists For Grenfell chart-topping charity single.The YouTuber sets a new chart record today, becoming the first ever act to deliver two novelty Christmas Number 1 singles back to back. Plus, he’s now one of only three acts to claim consecutive Christmas Number 1s in the history of the Official Chart, and the first in 20 years - the only other acts to claim consecutive Christmas Number 1s are The Beatles (three between 1963 – 1965) and Spice Girls (three between 1996 – 1998).Celebrating the news, LadBaby told OfficialCharts.com:“How have we done this again? It’s the best feeling in the world - it’s a Christmas miracle yet again! Thank you everybody for supporting us once again, and all for an amazing cause. It’s going to the Trussell Trust – to the 14 million people living in poverty in the UK. Who doesn’t love a sausage roll at Christmas?”LadBaby beat Stormzy’s Own It ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy to the Number 1 spot, holding at Number 2, while a strong challenge from Wham!’s Last Christmas sees the 35-year-old festive classic finish at Number 5. The track is the best seller of the week on vinyl, topping this Official Vinyl Singles Chart with just under 5,000 sales after being given a limited edition 7” release. Last Christmas originally peaked at Number 2, missing out on the Christmas Number 1 in 1984 to Band Aid.Another Christmas essential, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, is at Number 8, marking its return to the Top 10 for a fourth consecutive year.Over a third of this week’s Top 40 is made up of new and classic festive songs, including Pogues’ Fairytale of New York ft. Kirsty MacColl (14); Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone (16); Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas (17); Elton John’s Step Into Christmas (19); Michael Buble’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas (24); Leona Lewis’s One More Sleep (25);Further down the Top 40, there’s Ariana Grande’s Santa Tell Me (28); Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (29); Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody (31); Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (32); Kelly Clarkson’s Underneath The Tree (33); John Legend’s Happy Christmas (War Is Over) (34); and Sia’s Santa’s Coming For Us (36).A last-minute challenge to get Jarvis Cocker’s political song Running The World into this year’s Official Christmas Chart narrowly misses out on the Top 40, landing at Number 48.Meanwhile, Stormzy lands two new entries in the Top 40 from his new album Heavy Is The Head: Audacity ft. Headie One enters at Number 6, and Lessons lands at Number 9.Harry Styles bags three Top 40 entries following the release of his new album Fine Line, led by Adore You at 12, Watermelon Sugar, up 29 places to 18, and Falling at 39.Finally, Juice Wrld’s Lucid Dreams re-enters the Top 40 at 27 following his death last week.