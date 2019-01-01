NEWS Joe Alwyn 'flattered' by Taylor Swift's love songs Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Joe Alwyn is totally on board with girlfriend Taylor Swift channelling their relationship into love songs.



The Harriet actor rarely opens up about his romance with the 30-year-old, but in a new interview with Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper, he addressed their high-profile relationship.



When asked if he minds Taylor "dedicating entire love songs to him," Joe answered: "No, not at all. No. It's flattering."



According to the interviewer, the 28-year-old feels that "99.9 per cent of what the press write about them is false" and insisted, for example, that Taylor doesn't really have a private jet that she uses to fly to him whenever she wants, despite rumours suggesting that's the case.



"I just don't pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to," he added. "I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing."



Joe and Taylor have been dating since 2016. The star's tune London Boy from her latest album Lover references her love of the city and her British beau.