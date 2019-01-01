NEWS Sam Smith: 'Dancing With a Stranger triggered nonbinary transition' Newsdesk Share with :







Sam Smith's 'Dancing With a Stranger' triggered their transition into a non-binary person.



The 27-year-old singer/songwriter wrote the track - which they recorded with Normani - following a break-up and Sam admitted that writing the song allowed them to freely express their gender identity.



Sam told Billboard: "I had just gone through a breakup and the last thing I wanted to do was write a sad song. I was listening to a lot of really sexy music because it made me feel better, so I wanted the song to capture what I was doing: going to clubs and kissing people.



"The song launched me into a really beautiful space of writing and freedom. There's a femininity within that song that has ignited a flame within me; it triggered the transition I've made into a nonbinary person."



Speaking about the song, Normani, 23, added: "Sam has a unique way of captivating the audience with vulnerability. That was different for me - my fans hadn't been able to see me in that light. I'm happy the song will always be part of my story as a solo artist."



Earlier this year, Sam revealed they want to be referred to "they" and "them" after a "lifetime of being at war with their gender".



They wrote on their social media account: "Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ... after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f**k it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.



"P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I'll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. Love you all. I'm scared s***less, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x (sic)"