Lana Del Rey is to release a spoken word album on January 4th 2020

The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to give fans a video update about her latest project, admitting the "freestyle poetry" record will be "more gritty" than her albums tend to be.



She wrote on Instagram: "Spoken word album - and where it's going to (sic)"



And in the clip, she said: "I just wanted to let you know that I'm going to put up a spoken word album, if you can call it that, on the 4th of January.



"I had a thought for a while about how I knew I wanted the album to be around a dollar because I just love the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared and that they were priceless in some way.



"I love the spoken word record. It's not particularly polished. It's a bit more gritty. I hope you enjoy it. Kind of freestyle poetry out loud."



Lana - who dropped her sixth studio album, 'Norman F***ing Rockwell!', earlier this summer - also revealed half of the proceeds from the spoken word album will go to Native American organisations around the US.



She added: "There was a second part that I’d been thinking of before releasing it, which was that I wanted half of what the spoken word album is going for to benefit Native American organisations around the country, whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact.



"I had wanted to do it because in doing my own work in connecting to my family lineage, I was encouraged to also try and connect with the country’s lineage - this was a while ago, and it kind of informed the next album that I’ve been working on.



"And I just really wanted to sort of pay homage to the country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say, my own reparative act.



"I know it’s an unusual choice, and I have no reasoning for it other than it just feels right to me, so as long as my spoken word album is distributed, half of it will be going to Native American organisations across America.



"I'm very excited about that."



