Kevin Jonas a Sucker for his wife on 10-year anniversary

Kevin Jonas has celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday (19Dec19) by sharing a gushing tribute to his wife Danielle.

The Jonas Brothers star took to Instagram to mark a decade since he and Danielle became Mr. and Mrs., and used the opportunity to heap praise on his spouse, who he declared the love of his life.

"It is traditional for a husband to forget the anniversary of his marriage and how many years he's been married," he began.

"As you can tell today, that is not the case here. I remember the date we met May 23rd. The date we got engaged July 2nd, And of course the date we were married December 19th."

Kevin added, "I remember these not because I'm good with numbers. (I'm a musician, after all.) I remember them because they are the three most important days of my life. I guess not counting my birthday, since if I wasn't born, I never would have met Dani. My wife of 10 years. My best friend of 12 years. The love of my life."

The Sucker hitmaker went on to express his joy at the life they have built together, and his excitement at their future with their two daughters, Alena Rose, five, and Valentina Angelina, three.

"I can not explain how amazing it is to look back on our journey together and to see how much we have grown together!" he continued.

"You help me see my true potential in all things. You make me better, stronger, and show me what love is every day. So what I will say to my best friend, mother of my children, and forever love. This is just the beginning, we haven't even started our journey and I can not wait for the next 10 and then the next. I love you to the moon and back."